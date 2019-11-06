Aldergrove cadets march on BC Place at half-time for veterans

Army and naval cadets show at BC Lions’ half-time salute to the veterans on Nov. 2

Gavin sat happily with his grandpa Finn Hansen who came to watch his family perform. (Jennifer Ross/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove’s naval and army cadets marched in a half-time show at the BC Lions’ football game against Calgary Stampeders on Saturday along with several honoured D-Day veterans.

Before Remembrance Day each year, the Lions host a salute to veterans and a military valour celebration at BC Place.

This year’s theme was the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Veterans were transported onto the field in military vehicles, receiving a standing ovation.

Sponsoring committee chair Jennifer Ross, for Aldergrove’s 1922 Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadets, as well as a new civilian officer for the 125 Royal Columbia Navy Cadets, was thrilled by her first march out in public.

“It was special to see the veterans enjoying the cadets as well,” Ross said, as some waved at the uniformed youth.

Ross’ 10-year-old son, Gavin, a naval cadet, came off of the field beaming, and told his mom that he could see himself on the Jumbotron. A total of 14 local army cadets participated, plus several from the navy league.

The commemorative procession included other groups like a Naden pipe band, scouts, members of the Royal Canadian Navy and first-responders – all whom sang O Canada and saluted a massive flag held by soldiers and uniformed youth on the field.

“It was such a big thing,” Ross said, “They were all so proud.”

“It made it worth all the funding and coordinating that went into getting that many kids and youth to the stadium,” Ross, also an organizer, said.

The cadets got to set in the stands and watch the second half of the football game, which was won 21-16 by the Calgary Stampeders.

The navy league cadets parade on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Aldergrove Naval Radio Station’s gymnasium. On Wednesday nights the army cadets parade at the Base.

Aldergrove’s cadets will also march in the Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11 to 26607 Fraser Hwy, starting at 10:40 a.m.