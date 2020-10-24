Aldergrove candidates cast themselves in spy thrillers, social dramas, and Middle Earth

ELECTION LEVITY: MLA hopefuls reveal who should play them on the silver screen

Abbotsford West NDP candidate Preet Rai told the Aldergrove Star that Daniel Craig would play him in a spy thriller. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn/File)

To add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, the Aldergrove Star asked each candidate the following question:

If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

Abbotsford South

Bruce Banman, Liberal candidate: “Musical Satire/Drama – Michael Buble.”

Laura-Lynn Thompson, Christian Heritage Party candidate: “True story drama “Erin Brockovich” – played by Sandra Bullock.”

Aird Flavelle, Green candidate: “No idea!”

Inder Johal, NDP candidate: Chose not to answer.

Abbotsford West

Mike de Jong, Liberal candidate: Chose not to answer.

Preet Rai, NDP candidate: “Spy thriller, Daniel Craig.”

Michael Henshall, Conservative candidate: “Lord of the Rings – Frodo, committed to helping others.”

Kevin Eastwood, Green candidate: Chose not to answer.

Sukhi Gill, B.C. Vision candidate: Chose not to answer.

