Aldergrove candidates cast themselves in spy thrillers, social dramas, and Middle Earth

To add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, the Aldergrove Star asked each candidate the following question:
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?
Abbotsford South
Bruce Banman, Liberal candidate: “Musical Satire/Drama – Michael Buble.”
Laura-Lynn Thompson, Christian Heritage Party candidate: “True story drama “Erin Brockovich” – played by Sandra Bullock.”
Aird Flavelle, Green candidate: “No idea!”
Inder Johal, NDP candidate: Chose not to answer.
Abbotsford West
Mike de Jong, Liberal candidate: Chose not to answer.
Preet Rai, NDP candidate: “Spy thriller, Daniel Craig.”
Michael Henshall, Conservative candidate: “Lord of the Rings – Frodo, committed to helping others.”
Kevin Eastwood, Green candidate: Chose not to answer.
Sukhi Gill, B.C. Vision candidate: Chose not to answer.
