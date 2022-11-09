Aldergrove child kidnapper gets reprieve from Parole Board

Abrosimo will return to a halfway house after a stint in prison for violating his conditions

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

A violent sex offender who abducted a girl in Langley will be allowed to return to a halfway house after another violation of his release conditions had landed him back in prison.

A recent decision by the Parole Board of Canada will allow Brian Abrosimo to go back to living under supervision – and a lengthy list of conditions – at a community residential facility.

Abrosimo, 59, is serving a 10-year Long-Term Supervision Order (LTSO) imposed after he served 14 years and four months for the 2004 abduction of a young Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road.

He used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256th Street, kidnapping an 11-year-old, taping her eyes and mouth shut, and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

His victim managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

A month before that, Abrosimo had kidnapped, handcuffed, and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker.

Abrosimo served his entire criminal sentence before being released, and has been back behind bars several times since 2020, when he was released under a strict LTSO. Any violation of his release conditions can send him back to prison until his case is reviewed.

The recent Parole Board document reveals that in August, Abrosimo, after what is described as a relatively stable period in which he got a job, violated his conditions by turning up back at the halfway house drunk, an hour after curfew.

He denied having consumed alcohol and claimed the smell was from solvents at his job, but the Correctional Service of Canada ordered him back into custody.

On Aug. 25, three days after he was taken back into custody, Abrosimo admitted to his parole officer that he had bought a bottle of vodka and drunk about two thirds of it.

“It is disappointing to see another setback during your LTSO supervision,” the decision by the Parole Board says. It was particularly alarming because drinking is a major risk factor for Abrosimo for other crimes, the report said.

However, it acknowledged that Abrosimo came forward after a few days and decided to admit he had been drinking.

The report also notes that Abrosimo had recently been stable in his residential facility, and had positive reports from his employer. He has continued to work with mental health staff.

Therefore, Abrosimo will be placed back on the Long-Term Supervision Order, which means a return to the halfway house.

In April 2021, the Parole Board ruled that Abrosimo couldn’t be released into independent community living for at least a year, which means he’ll remain in a monitored institution.

He must continue to follow a long list of requirements, which includes following his treatment plan with therapists, not being near children or in any area where people under 18 gather, not to contact or go near his victims or their families, and not to be within the boundaries of Langley or Abbotsford.

He also has to report all relationships with women, including friendships, to his parole supervisor, and has to avoid sex trade workers and can’t consume pornography.

Since his release into community residential facilities, Abrosimo has had a number of high-profile incidents that have sent him back to prison for a time, including a 2020 incident in Vancouver in which he threatened to slit his own throat.

His 10-year Long-Term Supervision Order will run until 2030, when Abrosimo will be 67.

