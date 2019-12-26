Aldergrove ‘Free Family Skate Day’ rings in its seventh year

Friday, Jan. 2, families will be able to enjoy a free skate at Aldergrove’s community arena, hosted by the Aldergrove Credit Union. (Aldergrove Star files)

Just in time for the holidays, Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena will be the site of various low-cost and free skate parties.

That means it’s time to dust of the old skates and go for a glide, either at a party or during one of the arena’s scheduled public skates.

Sunday, Dec. 29, Christian Life Community Church is hosting a community skating party at the ACUCC.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. families can skate or stick and puck by oneself, with family, or some friends at the Aldergrove arena.

Rental skates and helmets will also be available.

Aldergrove ‘Free Family Skate Day’ returns

To ring in the new year, Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU) is hosting its annual free family skate at the arena.

Mark your calendars and join in the fun at the seventh annual Free Family Skate Day on Friday, Jan. 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

All you have to do is show up with your skates and helmet and the ACU will take care of the rest. Rentals will be available.

To help those in need in the community, non-perishable food donations to support the local food banks will also be accepted at the door.

During various other December afternoons locals can bring their skates to the ACUCC or rent some for $3.35 to take part. Including Thursday, Jan. 3, when the centre will have a special late night youth skate for teens at the arena from 7 to 9 p.m.

For an updated list of public skate times, families can visit its website tol.ca.