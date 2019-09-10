Aldergrove contributes greatly to record-breaking Cruise-In

It was the first Langley Good Times Cruise-In where cars were turned away

Aldergrove’s biggest event of the year the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, brought thousands upon thousands to line the streets and admire an upwards of 1,300 cars on display at the charity car show. (Rob Wilson photo)

It was a first for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, president Wayne Patterson said.

“We ran out of room by 9:30 a.m.,” Patterson said.

Just over 975 cars had pre-registered, a figure that doubled that of last year, all entered the closed-off section of Fraser Highway running through Aldergrove as early as 8:30 a.m.

Up to 1,300 in total managed to find room along the stretch of road from 264th to 272nd Street.

“Cars were backed up on the highway. It took me 15 minutes to get off at the Aldergrove exit,” Aldergrove Business Association president Jodi Steeves said.

Others had to be turned away – whether pre-registered or not, and found parking spots on side streets including 271st Street, where spectators still ventured to see them.

“There is a line of snazzy-looking hot rods parked overon 29th,” long-time Aldergrove resident Cam Theodore told the Aldergrove Star.

Riccardo Sestito, a long-time member of the Cruise-In’s volunteer board, said cars were still lining up after the show got underway.

“This was our biggest show in, I would say, 10 years,” Sestito said.“It’s a record.”

It was the most ever for the Aldergrove event in the three years that the car show has been held there, but not the most for Cruise-In overall, Patterson explained.

“We did 1,500 cars one year [in our former location in Langley City].”

Aldergrove shops and community groups stepped forward, many setting up and serving food, water, or introducing fun family games like jumbo Jenga by the Aldergrove Credit Union and a hula hoop toss by the Aldergrove Skating Club for those attending.

“It’s all about getting back the pride in Aldergrove,” the Aldergrove Fair committee executive director Karen Long said.

“Aldergrove is changing, you can feel it,” she added.

Thousands upon thousands of show-goers lined the road, which was closed for the first-time ever on such a scale, Sestito said.

Steve Nicholson of Super Steeve’s Tires said that the event “is good for all the small businesses in Aldergrove.”

Bob’s Bar ‘n’ Grill turned into a speakeasy of sorts as Crash Rebels jammed amongst the international Roadmen Car Club’s hot rod showcase and beer garden.

Aldergrove-based Quiring Towing and Recovery, with the help of local celebrity Al Quiring from Highway Thru Hell and his wife Nancy partnered with the Aldergrove Elks Association to donate a portion of their profits from merchandise sold to the local charity organization, which assists families in need.

The Quiring family did the same last year, contributing $368 to the Elks.

In-N-Out Burger, the iconic hamburger stand that only comes to Canada once a year and only to the Cruise-In, was completely sold out by 10 a.m.

Metro Vancouver residents including the Peng family from South Surrey, lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. to grab a ticket and an eventual Double Double meal.

The group was served their meal just after the pop-up burger stand opened at 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds made from the burgers went to the two charities the Cruise-In decided to donate its proceeds to – Langley Community

Support Groups and Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Society.

Clayton Lindberg, who donated the front lot of his Re/Max office for the In-N-Out Cruise-In charity initiative, said Saturday “was a perfect day,” with ideal weather.

“We had a great day. We had great weather,” Patterson said.

The president said initial indications of funds raised for charity are up, though there is no confirmed final amount.

Next year, organizers plan to have two staging areas to admit cars to the event to reduce congestion.

Aldergrove resident Lars Van Linge won the annual Shine Speed Shop Award of Excellence, chosen and presented by guest celebrity Jimmy Shine.

Despite damp weather conditions on Sunday, the swap meet attracted 40 vendors, and raised about $5,500 for charity.