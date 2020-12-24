Aldergrove Credit Union and GF Financial announce $20,000 contribution to bursary program

Credit Union Foundation of BC provides awards to post-secondary students in need of financial help

Aldergrove Credit Union and G&F Financial Group have announced a $20,000 joint contribution to the Credit Union Foundation of British Columbia bursary program (CUFBC).

Gus Hartl, President, CUFBC and CEO, Aldergrove Credit Union, said has been an incredibly challenging year for many, and students are no exception.

“Many of the 2020 applicants have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and are struggling to complete their degrees. We’re incredibly proud to support these students, in some cases enabling them to stay enrolled and graduate on time.”

Hartl said both credit unions share an unwavering commitment to build stronger communities and empower youth through education and that they have been longstanding supporters of the program through donations and their participation on the board.

The Credit Union Foundation of BC provides education awards to BC resident post-secondary students in need of financial assistance for academic, technological, or vocational training at accredited schools within the province.

Awards are also given to mature students upgrading their basic education and skills to allow them to enter the workforce.

Every credit union in British Columbia supports the foundation through annual donations.

Funding for awards comes from the earnings the foundation receives on its capital. Most of the capital has been donated by credit unions and their members to memorials and trusts in honour of credit union pioneers.

Each year, the CUFBC disburses an average of 160 awards to individuals, as well as grants to over 30 post-secondary institutions. Funding is also provided for international credit union education purposes.

Funding of over $200,000 is awarded, helping to support students across the province in achieving their future goals.

“Thanks to Aldergrove Credit Union for joining with us in making this donation to the bursary program. It is our intention that the funds make a real difference in the lives of students as they pursue their goals in education,” said Bill Kiss and Jeff Shewfelt, Co-CEOs at G&F Financial Group.

“It is essential to our economy and to our communities that students have the support they need to complete their studies and embark on their careers full of confidence and anticipation for a bright future.”

The two credit unions are currently working towards merging in 2021.

