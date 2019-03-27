Aldergrove Credit Union’s CEO, Gus Hartl, is pictured with Mayor Jack Froese as they unveiled the ACUCC’s official logo.

Aldergrove Credit Union gave back $1.56-million to members in 2018

Through loyalty program created in 2016, enhanced in 2018

Aldergrove Credit Union (ACU) announced its memberSHARE loyalty program paid their highest amount in 2018 – $1.56-million – to members with the bank from December 31, 2017 and onward.

The program, which was first established in 2016 by the bank’s board members who are also clients, sought to increase the number of fiscal rebates for its members.

“This year’s payout is the biggest in memberSHARE’s history — and as a financial services cooperative, we consider it a great success when the amount we share with our members continues to grow year after year,” said Gus K. Hartl, CEO of the credit union.

In 2017, the credit union paid $1.7-million to its members through the program. They added enhancements, in 2018, to effectively increase the amout of patronage, dividends and rebates members would receive at the end of 2018.

Through ACU’s memberSHARE loyalty program, members earn money through bundling their everyday banking needs such as chequing and savings accounts, lines of credit, mortgages, personal loans and term deposits.

Cash rewards can also be earned through rebates on mortgage and loan interest, bonuses on deposit interest and dividend payments on equity shares.

“It’s a win-win. We created the one-of-a-kind program to reward members for their loyalty, and now we’re growing as a result of the program. As long as the credit union continues to grow, members can count on us to continue to reward more with more for years to come,” said Hartl.

The money is made acessible right away for members to spend.

READ MORE: Aldergrove rec centre nears completion

Aldergrove Credit Union has a long history of giving back to members and to the communities they serve.

Over the past ten years, ACU has given nearly $14 million through profit sharing, charitable donations, sponsorships and community development projects which include the newly unveiled Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

The financial institution has made an initial contribution of $250,000 to the ACUCC for its first five-year operating period.

