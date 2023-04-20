Aldergrove development could add 32 new homes

The two lots in red are the proposed site of a 32-home subdivision in Aldergrove. Langley Township council is considering the rezoning for the project. (Township of Langley)

A 32-home subdivision could be built on 24th Avenue in Aldergrove, after council passed it through the first round of approvals this week.

Qualico Developments has applied to build the homes on a 4.44 acre (1.78 hectare) square plot of land at 26739 and 26771 24th Avenue.

The developer has asked the Township to approve a rezoning of the site to the Residential Compact Lot zone, and to allow a slightly higher density than normal under the planned zoning.

If approved, the project will have 9.75 units per acre, instead of the standard nine units per acre.

The houses along 24th Avenue will have a stream running between them and the road. That stream is to be reconstructed from two existing waterways, including a ditch, that currently run in that area.

The project is within Aldergrove’s urban boundary, but is in an area where suburban development is still mixing with old acreages. To the west and north are large older single-family lots, and farther west is the Aldergrove Reform Church on 267th Street, while to the east is a subdivision.

Six slightly larger lots will face the existing development across the street on 268th Street, while the remainder of the lots will be smaller, and will line 24B Avenue and a new laneway.

According to the Township’s report on the proposed development, there are 23 significant trees on the site, of which 12 will be retained after the construction. There will be 82 replacement trees required, and 27 street trees will be planted as well. After the development there are expected to be 121 trees on the site.

Because of the extra density, the project’s developers will pay a higher rate of Community Amenity Contributions (CACs) to the Township.

CACs go towards building community projects like parks and rec centres.

If approved, this 32-unit development will pay the normal rate of $11,854 per unit, plus an extra $25,000 for the three units to be built above the standard maximum for that size of property, adding another $75,000 to the CACs. In all, the project is expected to pay $454,328 in CACs to the Township, if it gets the go ahead.

The project is located on the boundary between suburban Aldergrove and the farmland of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) to the south.

Township council passed the first and second reading of the rezoning bylaw with no discussion. Councillor Kim Richter was the only vote against the project.

Now the project will move forward to a public hearing and a third and final reading where council will make the decision on whether to allow the rezoning or not.

