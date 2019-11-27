Aldergrove falls prey to two targeting shootings within 72 days

Langley RCMP Corporal says it’s important to remember both were ‘isolated’ occurences

No one could have predicted that the small, eastern-most neigbourhood in Langley Township would be the site of two shootings in the span of two-and-a-half months, said RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

Late last week, a 47-year-old man was shot in the early hours of the morning on a rural Aldergrove property just north of downtown – making it the second shooting in the past 72 days in Aldergrove.

Prior to this year, shootings of these type had not occured in Aldergrove in years, he said.

Shot and injured on Thursday (Nov. 21) at a residence in the 26900-block of 48th Avenue, a man was taken to Abbotsford Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Mounties.

The RCMP believe the shooting to be targeted, much like what they called a “brazen” shooting at the Gloucester McDonald’s on Sept. 10, when an open spray of bullets killed a member of the Red Scorpions gang, 33-year-old Justin Haevischer.

RELATED: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 fatal shooting

After the shooting in Sept., Aldergrove resident Stephanie Beck did not fall prey to feelings of fear in her own neighourhood.

“What can you do? You cannot predict the next time this type of crime occurs. I live in this area and this changes nothing for the way I go about my daily life in this neighbourhood,” Beck elaborated.

“This was clearly targeted, and yeah they’ll take out regular people to get to their target but you just can’t predict the next incident,” she added.

Neuman corroborated her claim, stating “it is important to realize that both of these incidents are isolated.”

Though hearing news of it “can absolutely feel overwhelming,” he acknowledged.

RELATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Aldergrove was targeted

Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating the most recent shooting, having conducted a canvas of the neighbourhood for witnesses and video.

They were assisted on scene by police dog services and the emergency response team.

