Campbell’s Gold Honey Farm & Meadery are appealing for help in recovery of a stolen tractor.

Culprits stole the farm’s tractor, a John Deere Model 3039R, Saturday night, sometime between 8 p.m. on April 7 and 8 a.m. on April 8.

The perpetrators cut through the fence at the farm located at 2595 Lefeuvre Rd. in West Abbotsford-Aldergrove, drove through the farmland, to steal it.

If anyone has information please notify Mike and Judy Campbell by calling 604-856-2125.