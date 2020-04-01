Aldergrove Girl Guides feel ‘lucky’ that FreshCo is selling their cookies

FreshCo currently selling 1,800 boxes of the popular sweets to help support the group amid COVID-19

The Ottergrove Girl Guides are celebrating now that FreshCo in Aldergrove has begun to sell 1,800 boxes of its troupe’s classic cookies on their behalf.

Made up of youth in Aldergrove and Otter districts of Langley, the club had been set back since March 13 when in-person Girl Guides activities were suspended to curb COVID-19 spread.

Traditionally, local units set up outside of retail stores to sell their famed chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies, or go door-to-door to their neighbours or friends.

“We are not allowed to deliver them, even with a no-contact delivery, as we must keep our members safe,” explained Ottergrove Girl Guides district commissioner Deb Shaw.

“We do not want to put them at any risk at all.”

Shaw, who leads a Rangers (grades 10 to 12) unit and saw her daughter graduate from the program, said current members are “lucky” that businesses have stepped up to help.

“FreshCo has now taken 150 cases [totalling 1,800 boxes] of our Girl Guide cookies to sell and we have sent 90 cases to the Abbotsford Canadian Tire,” Shaw explained.

READ MORE: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell girl guide cookies

As of March 27, a notice came out of Langley’s Save-On-Foods head office announcing the company is joining in on efforts to help the Girl Guides.

Save-On-Foods stores in Langley – including its retail location in Aldergrove – will soon sell cookies from B.C. Girl Guide groups.

President Darrell Jones said, “For many people, these cookies mark the start of spring, and we are happy to give our customers the chance to support Girl Guides by picking up a box or two next time they shop.”

Stores are and will sell the treats on behalf of Girl Guides – with all proceeds going towards the association, which offers programs develop confidence and life skilled in girls and young women.

At 5$ a box, sales of the cookies “will ensure that units will still be able to offer great programs and activities for the girls in our area once the COVID pandemic is done.”

“It certainly helps ease the stress for the parents not to have to worry about it either,” Shaw added.

Coronavirus

