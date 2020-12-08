Aldergrove holiday celebrations, Glow Gardens and Christmas at Williams Park, get go-ahead

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Monday that some drive-thru events are allowed to proceed

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Monday that her orders on gatherings and events are extended until Jan. 8, 2021, but drive-through, drive-in, and drop-off events with COVID safety plans in place can go ahead.

Christmas at Williams Park, a holiday display in its 30th year, was all set to light up the park in mid-November, when Henry’s orders stopped the drive-thru event in its tracks.

Barbara Sharp, president of the Christmas in Williams Park Society, said she is hopeful.

“Listened to the PHO today. She said she is approving drive through and drive in events where people drive around to look at Christmas lights and stay in their cars to proceed,” Sharp said in a Facebook post.

“I have contacted the Township of Langley and the Fraser Health Authority to confirm what I heard from her briefing today. So I am hopeful…..but we will need a couple of days to check on things and see if things can be up and running in a few days if what I heard this afternoon if correct.”

She estimated that Friday, Dec. 11 would be the earliest they could possibly welcome attendees – encouraging people to follow the society on www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-Williams-Park-Society for updates.

Musical choirs, hot cider, and fresh treats have all been part of previous years, but due to COVID restrictions, much of the in-person touches had been cut – with only cars allowed to drive through the park to gaze at displays.

“There is no parking at all and no wandering through,” Sharp stressed. “People can circle through as many times as they want and go slow and maybe even stop to. take a picture if there isn’t anyone behind them. They just can’t get out of their vehicle.”

Meanwhile, organizers of Glow Gardens wasted no time after the provincial health officer’s announcement; the drive-thru light display at Darvonda Nurseries in Milner opened to the public Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are on sale at www.glowgardens.com/langley-christmas, with displays up until Jan. 2.

Jay Daulet, owner of Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In theatre, confirmed the announcement also lets his business re-open – something he hopes to do for a couple more weekends.

“It’s the time of year, you know, with the weather, that we look at closing,” he said, noting the drive-in will likely shut down for the season just before Christmas.

