FreshCo, Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollarama, and a local dollar store have no more hand sanitizer in stock due to high-demand from those wanting to protect themselves from coronavirus. (File photo)

Aldergrove is fresh out of hand sanitizer

Both grocers and dollar stores have cited a manufacturer shortage due to COVID-19 fears

Supplies of hand sanitizer have flown off the shelves of grocery and dollar stores in Aldergrove.

A survey of stores downtown including Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, FreshCo, Dollarama, and the Dollar Store, revealed no disinfecting liquid has been in stock since Thursday.

Shoppers Drug Mart in the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre first ran out of bacterial sanitizer a few weeks ago when COVID-19 fears grew locally, creating a boom in purchases.

Shoppers received a shipment of 40 hand sanitizer bottles from manufacturers Wednesday morning, according to a nighttime employee. But by late afternoon, the store was sold out.

“We can’t get any more supply from our manufacturers,” the employee explained.

RELATED: Toilet paper selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

Similarly, discount stores Dollarama and Dollar Store have also been out of the alcohol-based liquid.

“You can’t find it anywhere in Aldergrove,” said Dollar Store employee Lola Howatt, also an Aldergrove resident.

At Save-On-Foods, some customers have taken to buying “baby sanitizer” in place of the larger-sized bottles of the liquid, an employee revealed over the phone.

The big-box grocer has been sold out of sanitizer for the past two days, she admitted.

FreshCo and Save-On-Foods head office representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

