Aldergrove mail thieves caught with letters scattered in Jeep

Two suspected mail thieves are in custody after Langley RCMP found them with mail scattered in their vehicle during their arrest Tuesday morning.

In the early hours, local Mounties headed to a reported mail theft in the 3600 block of 264th Street in Aldergrove, where suspects had been reported breaking into multiple boxes and then fleeing in a white Jeep Wrangler.

Officers quickly found a matching Jeep, and discovered that it was bearing stolen license plates, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Officers pulled over the car, and found occupants who they recognized from past encounters with local law enforcement.

“Pieces of mail could be seen scattered in the Jeep,” Largy said.

The driver, a 26-year-old Langley woman, and the 19-year-old male passenger, were both arrested for possession of stolen property. Both were in breach of curfews that were part of previous probation orders.

As of Tuesday morning, they were being held in custody and were expected to appear in court later in the day. The mail theft investigation is ongoing, Largy said

