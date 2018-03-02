This Jeep was behind police tape when a double shooting took place in rural Langley Sept. 1. Travis MacPhail was charged with two counts of second degree murder and was in court Thursday. Gary Ahuja file photo Langley Times

Aldergrove man charged in double murder appears in court

Travis MacPhail’s preliminary hearing set for October

An Aldergrove man charged in a double murder made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Travis MacPhail, 21, has been charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey who were shot and killed on a rural road in Langley early Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2017.

At 5:30 a.m. that day Langley RCMP received reports of shots fired at 232 Street and 64 Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and made an arrest. At the same time, police also discovered a vehicle had gone off the road. Inside were the bodies of Petrie and Levely-Flescher.

READ: Police ID Two Killed In Langley Shooting

When the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the murder charges against MacPhail they didn’t disclose what the connection was or any possible motive. MacPhail was known to police but didn’t have an extensive criminal background.

MacPhail is also charged with aggravated sexual assault, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and uttering threats.

“The aggravated sex assault charge is not linked to the homicide victims,” said IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang at the time charges were announced.

Court documents online appear to indicate the offense of aggravated sexual assault occurred on Aug. 31 in Langley.

On Thursday, Crown and defence agreed to begin a preliminary inquiry on Oct. 9. A preliminary inquiry is held to determine if there is sufficient evidence to send the matter to trial in Supreme Court. There is a publication ban on content presented in the inquiry.

Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, if the case goes to Supreme Court, MacPhail can then choose to have his trial carried out before a jury or a judge.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release
Next story
Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley should follow Surrey’s lead in road building

A Brookswood resident suggests neighbours to the west have a better idea – construct roads first.

Langley lacrosse team looking for revenge in Saskatoon Saturday

Vancouver Stealth take on the Rush in the Prairies Saturday, then don’t play again until March 17.

Aldergrove man charged in double murder appears in court

Travis MacPhail’s preliminary hearing set for October

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to arson at home under construction

Incident occurred Feb. 16 on Auguston Parkway North

Langley School District seeks clarity on new health care payroll tax

As one of the largest employers in Langley, district ‘concerned’ as school board approves budget

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Most Read