Aldergrove man facing child porn charges asks judge to change bail conditions

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)

A convicted pedophile from Aldergrove facing new child pornography charges was scheduled to appear in New Westminster Supreme Court Wednesday to ask for his bail conditions to be changed.

Kelly Glen Isbister was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and a charge of importing or distributing child pornography in January.

Details of how Isbister wants to have his bail conditions changed were not immediately available. He is currently not in custody, but is under strict house arrest conditions awaiting trial, according to DanMcLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

It was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon whether Isbister would be able to appear before a judge by the end of the day.

Isbister’s trial by judge alone was scheduled for November.

Isbister has already spent three years in prison after he was convicted of sexual touching in 2014.

The most recent investigation into Isbister began in December of 2019, and involved the BC Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the Langley RCMP, and the Vancouver Police Department. Multiple search warrants were issued between Dec. 2019 and Aug. 2020, when the first charges were laid.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children was also part of the investigation, according to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

Various warrants over that time allowed police access to Isbister’s computer and Facebook account.

Court records show that the alleged child pornography offences took place in Langley, Vancouver, and Surrey.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Isbister’s original trial revealed that he victimized three boys, each 14 at the time of the attacks, plying them with alcohol, drugs, and cash before coercing them into sexual activity. He photographed at least two of the incidents.

AldergroveBC Supreme CourtLangleyLangley RCMP