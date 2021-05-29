Sunday, Jaime Dickson and some friends will go for a walk in the Aldergrove Regional Park as part of a Canada-wide virtual event to raise money for MS research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sunday, Jaime Dickson and some friends will go for a walk in the Aldergrove Regional Park as part of a Canada-wide virtual event to raise money for MS research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove mom with MS walks to raise funds for research

This year, the annual event is a 50K virtual fitness and fundraising challenge

On Sunday, Jaime Dickson and some friends will go for a walk in the Aldergrove Regional Park as part of a Canada-wide virtual event to raise money for MS research.

Dickson, a mother of three who has lived in Aldergrove more than 20 years, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis two years ago.

“I’m fortunate that I can still work and I’m still active,” Dickson told the Langley Advance Times.

“On good days, I’m totally fine,” while on bad days, she can have balance issues.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Riding against MS in Langley

Dickson has been raising funds since April and has more than doubled her goal of $150.

Contributions can be made online through her personal page on the MS Walk website.

This year, as a result of the pandemic and social distancing requirements, the annual event has become a 50K virtual fitness and fundraising challenge that can be completed anywhere, even in the home.

Dickson has already walked 47 of the 50 kilometres in the weeks leading up to the weekend, and on Sunday she will walk the final three kilometres with her friends.

She would like would-be donors to know that every dollar contributed between now and Sunday, May 30, will have double the impact on Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, because the amount will be matched, and given directly to the MS Society of Canada.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Walking to fight MS

Every year, hundreds take part in Langley, among the more than 30,000 Canadians in 160 communities who raise millions of dollars for advancing MS research with new breakthrough discoveries, determining the unique causes of MS, and advocating for accessible and low-cost treatments.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease.

While it is most often diagnosed in young adults aged 20 to 49, younger children and older adults are also diagnosed with MS.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langleymultiple sclerosis

Previous story
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Just Posted

Sunday, Jaime Dickson and some friends will go for a walk in the Aldergrove Regional Park as part of a Canada-wide virtual event to raise money for MS research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove mom with MS walks to raise funds for research

This year, the annual event is a 50K virtual fitness and fundraising challenge

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants goalie signs to NHL Avalanche

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Tanya Drouillard of the Township of Langley plugs in a Nissan Leaf, one of the all-electric vehicles operated by the Township, a public charging station. A new plan could encourage EV ownership. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Getting up to speed on EV charging not too difficult

Expanding charging stations will be driven by more electric vehicle sales

Langley school superintendent Gord Stewart. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Residential school discovery shows need for change, says Langley schools superintendent

A letter to families noted June is National Indigenous History Month

Langley School District office. (Aldergrove Star files)
Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

COVID-19 guidelines will stay in place until summer while grad ceremonies will be minimized

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

The individuals were detained for investigation when CFSEU officers located a loaded handgun on their persons Friday, May 21. (CFSEU)
Couple with Lower Mainland gang ties arrested in Richmond with loaded handgun

Officers recognized the male suspect exiting an establishment the night of May 21

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Adam Gerald Ball. (RCMP)
Chilliwack shooting victim identified as Adam Ball, 37

IHIT says May 27 incident was not gang-related; Adam Gerald Ball was once convicted of manslaughter

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

Most Read