KURT LANGMANN PHOTO This 300-foot long “Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork was installed on the Kitchen Korner building last week.

Aldergrove mural unveiled

‘Gateway to Aldergrove’ public artwork adorns Kitchen Korner building

Visitors to the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre can now see a vista of this community’s past, present and future.

Instead of a blank wall at the Kitchen Korner’s factory across Fraser Hwy. from the rec centre there is a series of murals across the southern side of the building.

This 300-foot long “Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork was installed on the Kitchen Korner building last week.

Eleven Aldergrove Mural Project artists contributed paintings, under the direction of Susan Gorris and her Art in the Country Studio in Aldergrove.

This mural complements the ceramic art at the centre of the wall, which was created and installed by Gorris’s students at Aldergrove Secondary School eight years ago.

“The idea is for the artists to use openings of some kind — windows, doors, gateways — which open onto their impressions of Aldergrove,” said Gorris.

The series of paintings are all unique and the creations of the individual artists, and represent aspects of historic and current developments in farming, animals, housing, education, sports, parks and merging cultures.

The artists are Eva Erdos, Michael Kluckner, Rachel Ko, Robin Bandenieks, Santo Mignosa, Marilyn Dyer-Seidel, Rick Forbes, Nikol Haskova, Marilyn Hunt, Susan Gorris and Terry Vlaar.

The mural is funded by a grant from Kitchen Korner and additional sponsorshps by Wilway Lumber and Opus Framing and Art Supplies.

A reception with the artists will be held Sept. 18.

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The mural complements the ceramic art at the centre of the wall, which was created and installed by Gorris’s students at Aldergrove Secondary School eight years ago.

Aldergrove mural unveiled

'Gateway to Aldergrove' public artwork adorns Kitchen Korner building

