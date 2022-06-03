Veronica Cave, center, is supporting the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride with a perogie fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. (Cops for Cancer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Veronica Cave, center, is supporting the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride with a perogie fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. (Cops for Cancer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove perogie fundraiser aids kids with cancer

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley riders will serve up dessert perogies June 4

Want to eat some deep fried gourmet apple perogies, in support of helping kids with cancer?

If you’re near Aldergrove on Saturday, June 4, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley cycling team will have some members out at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies for a fundraiser.

Riders from the tour – which sees law enforcement members ride their bikes hundreds of kilometers through the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley – will be making and serving up perogies from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veronica’s, at 2989 272nd Street.

The price is $6 for a half dozen, $12 for a full dozen.

All proceeds will be donated to www.tourdevalley.ca.

Money raised goes towards research into childhood cancers and support services provided by the Canadian Cancer Society.

READ ALSO: Cops for Cancer riders head through Langley on quest for a cure

READ ALSO: Dinner for Ukraine served by RCMP and fire officers nets $10,000 for relief

AldergroveCops for Cancer

Previous story
Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt
Next story
Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge as proactive measure

Just Posted

Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star) Rotary Club volunteers are selling 50/50 mega draw tickets this weekend in Langley and Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Rotary Club/Special to Aldergrove Star)
Langley Rotary Clubs launch 2nd annual 50/50 raffle

Veronica Cave, center, is supporting the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride with a perogie fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. (Cops for Cancer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove perogie fundraiser aids kids with cancer

Multiple family-friendly activities, including pony rides and facepainting, are incorporated into the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. And the existing playground and the returning food trucks are also family favourites at tbird’s many horse events throughout the spring and summer months. (Langley Advance Times files)
Longines FEI Nations Cup is fun for the family

Clay Steiro, left, manager of road safety delivery, and Leanne Cassap, road safety coordinator for Langley, crewed a speed watch sign on the Langley Bypass as part of Project SWOOP on Thursday, June 2. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Project SWOOP arrives in Langley to target speeders