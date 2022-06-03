Aldergrove perogie fundraiser aids kids with cancer

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley riders will serve up dessert perogies June 4

Veronica Cave, center, is supporting the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride with a perogie fundraiser on Saturday, June 4. (Cops for Cancer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Want to eat some deep fried gourmet apple perogies, in support of helping kids with cancer?

If you’re near Aldergrove on Saturday, June 4, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley cycling team will have some members out at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies for a fundraiser.

Riders from the tour – which sees law enforcement members ride their bikes hundreds of kilometers through the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley – will be making and serving up perogies from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veronica’s, at 2989 272nd Street.

The price is $6 for a half dozen, $12 for a full dozen.

All proceeds will be donated to www.tourdevalley.ca.

Money raised goes towards research into childhood cancers and support services provided by the Canadian Cancer Society.

AldergroveCops for Cancer