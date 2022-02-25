The 2020 polar bear plunge at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience pool. (Nikole Longhi – Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove rec centre to keep name despite change at credit union

Aldergrove Credit Union is rebranding after its merger with G&F Financial

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will not immediately be changing its name – despite the fact that the Aldergrove Credit Union will shortly cease to exist under that name.

ACU merged last year with G&F Financial, another regional credit union based in the Lower Mainland.

While the two credit unions will officially be under one umbrella, operating as G&F Financial Group, Aldergrove’s branches will run under the name Aldergrove Financial.

Online services for credit union members will run through G&F’s website.

This will leave the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, as one of the last institutions with that name.

The community centre was named after ACU made a $250,000 contribution for naming rights back in 2016. The original deal was for five years of operation. The centre opened in stages starting in the summer of 2018, with the pool first, then the larger community centre starting operations.

A Township of Langley spokesperson said that after discussions were held, a joint decision was made by the Township and Aldergrove Financial to leave the ACUCC’s name as is for now, similar to the way their branches will still carry the old name for a while.

The matter will be further discussed once the new credit union is further established.

