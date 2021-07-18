Aldergrove resident separated from U.S. relatives not optimistic about border reopening

Georgene VanDelft thinks system could be overwhelmed if testing requirements are not eased

Aldergrove resident Georgene VanDelft, seen here meeting U.S. relatives along the border on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, isn’t optimistic about the Prime Minister’s suggestion the U.S. – Canada border could be reopened soon. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A suggestion the border between B.C. and Washington State could be reopened to fully vaccinated Americans for nonessential travel as early as mid-August doesn’t impress Aldergrove resident Georgene VanDelft, who has relatives just south of the line.

“I’m not getting my knickers in a knot,” VanDelft told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m not very hopeful.”

“I don’t think it’s going to change anything,” added VanDelf, who was forced to meet her U.S. relatives along a ditch that runs along the border in the early days of the shutdown.

She was reacting to release of a federal government summary of a Thursday, July 15, conference call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial premiers, where Trudeau said a mid-August reopening was possible.

“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September,” the summary said.

“He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

The news made headlines on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, where COVID-19 restrictions have been in effect since March of Last year.

READ MORE: Families separated by B.C. border restrictions are again meeting ‘in the ditch’ on roads

VanDelf is waiting to see what, exactly, the lifting of restrictions will involve before she celebrates, and predicted problems if the reopening is along the same lines as recently-relaxed Canadian rules.

In June, the federal government announced fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada would be able to avoid a mandatory quarantine beginning July 5.

However, people still must prove a negative COVID-19 test before returning, and another once they get back

While VanDelf has been able to get across the border to see family, she said her children can’t, because they are not vaccinated and would have to be in quarantine for 14 days.

“That works out for adults, but not for kids,” VanDelf remarked.

“They’d have to skip school.”

READ ALSO: An expensive return home for Langley standup comedian

She predicts the system will not be able to handle an influx of visitors from U.S.

Canada had an estimated 22 million foreign visitors in 2019, about 15 million from the States.

Following the Trudeau comments, premier John Horgan said there was discussion about reopening the border as early as next week.

“We have significant concerns about being ready,” the premier said.

“There was some concern that that was too fast and that was certainly the view of British Columbia and others.”

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley