Aldergrove Star launches digital subscription program

Since 1957, the Aldergrove Star has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and to stay up to date.

Today, The Star lands on 6,480 doorsteps every week, and is viewed on 75,286 computers or mobile screens throughout the Lower Mainland every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion, or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all that Aldergrove has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way.

We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Star team has been here when it matters most – especially when the news gets tough – filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, The Aldergrove Star is entering into a new chapter.

By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Engaged local journalism is an essential democratic force and one of the key building blocks to developing an inclusive community that works for everyone,” Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s chief operating officer, said.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for individuals to assist their local community news media in their efforts to give voice to those individuals and organizations who are working to build a better tomorrow for all.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website Today in BC, as well as puzzles, crosswords, and premium contests.

Meanwhile, our weekly print publications continue to be delivered to doorsteps, and are freely accessible to local readers.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the entire Star team, said group publisher Lisa Farquharson.

“We are proud to deliver more news, community information and support, quicker and more frequently than ever, utilizing all of our platforms to reach the Aldergrove community,” she said.

“As we enter into this bold new phase, we want to thank all of our readers and business clients in their steadfast support of local journalism.

“Today, more than ever, this new phase would not be possible without your support,” she added.

The digital subscription program launches on Tuesday, Jan. 25.