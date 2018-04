Two blue newspaper boxes were stolen from the front of the Aldergrove Star offices

A pair of newspaper boxes were taken from the front of the Aldergrove Star offices sometime over the weekend.

The boxes, which the public used to pick up copies of the Aldergrove Star and Langley Times, had stood in front of the Star office at 27118 Fraser Hwy. for many years. The boxes are made of blue-colored plastic.

Information on the missing boxes would be appreciated: call The Star at 604-856-8303 or email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com