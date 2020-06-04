COVID-19 scare at Aldergrove Starbucks sees store closed for two days

A store employee was tested for the coronavirus after an onset of symptoms earlier this week

Aldergrove Starbucks, at 26361 Fraser Hwy., was closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week after a staffer started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove’s only Starbucks has reopened after going dark for two days this week due to a COVID-19 scare.

A store employee began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus early in the week, a spokesperson from the company said.

“As soon as we learned of the possible diagnosis, we quickly activated our protocols, immediately closing the store on June 2 and initiating a deep clean, following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities.”

Employees who worked in close contact with the staffer went into self-isolation until COVID-19 test results came back.

The staff were paid for the time they missed, the company said, confirming that the employee in question ultimately tested negative for the virus.

Additionally, store management kept the location – at 26361 Fraser Hwy. – closed for an additional day, Wednesday, June 3, as a precaution.

“We take seriously our responsibility to keep our [employees] and customers safe,” said the spokesperson.

By Thursday, June 4, the Starbucks store was back up-and-running.

