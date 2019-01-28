Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

An Aldergrove Subway sandwich shop franchise owner has been fined $12,000 for failing to pay outstanding wages to 18 employees, according to the B.C. Employment Standards Branch.

The owner of two outlets was ordered to pay $7,000 in back pay and also fined $2,500 per restaurant in administrative penalties.

The government investigated after complaints by workers and found the employer had violated five sections of the Employment Standards Act, including failing to pay wages to terminated workers, overtime pay, and statutory holiday pay.

The administrative penalty was $500 per violation, per store, adding up to $5,000 total.

If there are any further violations at the same locations in the next three years, the penalty per infraction goes up to $2,500. It hits $10,000 per infraction if there is a third repeat violation.

A statement from Minister of Labour Harry Bains noted that changes are coming to the Employment Standards Act, expected later this year.

A report from the B.C. Law Institute in December contained recommendations, and workers and employers have submitted input as well.

“Combining the input and feedback from all of these, we are now reflecting on potential changes and working to bring forward priority amendments soon — as part of our plan for a broader update that will consider recommendations on all parts of the act,” said Bains.