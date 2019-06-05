Aldergrove swimmers welcome back the community pool

Starting bright and early Thursday, swimmers will finally be able to take a dip.

After nearly two months of no pool, Aldergrove will finally be able to take a dip.

Starting Thursday at 6:30 a.m, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) leisure pool – which was shut for routine maintenance April 1 and discovered to have surface-sticking issues before its slated reopening April 29 – is now back in working order.

Locals can come with swim gear and take a plunge all day tomorrow for regular admittance costs, Township employees confirm.

It was May long weekend the canopied Pacific Area, which includes a lap pool, hot tub and sauna were reopened along with the centre’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park.

Since then, aquatic hours have varied and costs have dropped as the leisure pool was fenced off and closed. Until Thursday (June 5) when it will reopen for the first time in months.

Warrantied contractors, tradespeople and architects were brought in to help tackle the issue of the uppermost layer of the pool basin cracking and visibly flaking off.

According to Township deputy director of parks and rec. Rob Stare, the concrete base layer of the pool has stayed intact.

The Township believes they’ve finally found a long term solution for upkeep of the pool, Councillor Bob Long said.

“Whatever they did, fixed it permanently,” Long added.

“And, the way they’ve applied the new product means this situation will not happen again next year.”

The pool is a part of an ACUCC aquatic area first unveiled June 28, last year as a part of a multi-million dollar community centre in the heart of downtown Aldergrove.