Mother and daughter duo given a second chance, though their fate rests in the hands of voters

The Aldergrove mother and daughter could get a second chance to compete on “The Amazing Race Canada,” which gears up for its seventh season on CTV. (Bell Media photo)

An Aldergrove mother and daughter could get a second chance at competing on “The Amazing Race Canada,” which gears up for its seventh season on CTV.

Producers of the show announced Thursday the Gasslers were one of three fan-favourite teams chosen for a returning spot – with their fate in the hands of Canadian voters online.

Frankie, and her daughter Amy, were booted off in season four after fellow contestant told the pair they had to identify plants during a blindfold challenge in English and Latin.

“We were eliminated right before the finale due to a bit of a shady situation,” Amy said, “we broke Canada’s hearts.”

The team – dubbed “fire and ice” by production staff – raced to international destinations in Vietnam and Cuba after completing challenges in locations accross Canada.

“We got to see so much of our beautiful country,” Frankie said.

As active members in the Aldergrove community for 16 years, the mother and daughter recall being cheered on by locals during their 2016 TV debut.

“People were congratulating us at every leg of the race,” Amy emphasized, “we really felt the love from our town.”

PREVIOUSLY: Aldergrove team joins ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Mother Frankie remembers when Aldergrove Community Secondary School assisted her with childcare for Amy so that she could attend school after giving birth at age 16. The pair have maintained a close relationship ever since.

“As hard as [competing in the race] was, it was an adventure of a lifetime,” her daughter said. “You wake up everyday and don’t know where you’re going and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that we might just get.”

Voting for the Gasslers will close April 1 at 11:59 (EST). There is an unlimited amount of votes that can be submitted through CTV.ca or Twitter via the hashtag #voteforFrankieandAmy.

The new season will air this summer and feature contestants who have overcome challenges or undergone complete transformations.