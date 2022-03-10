Aldergrove to be asked about future of ‘gateway’ site

Township council will consult the public over the future of a key public property

The property in the upper left hand corner of this map is being considered for future public uses. (Township of Langley)

Langley Township will spend $50,000 to consult the public and develop a plan for the property dubbed the “Aldergrove Gateway” on Fraser Highway.

In 2017, the Township bought a three-quarter-acre commercial lot at 27030 Fraser Highway, the site that currently includes a Kentucky Fried Chicken. It is directly next door to the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

The site was bought without a specific long-term plan for its use, but it was seen as a valuable parcel for future Township use or re-development.

But the first attempt to do something with the site foundered in January, after council split five to four, turning down plans for a sort of interim public plaza, in a plan that would have used a $750,000 federal grant and $250,000 of Township money.

The opponents of the plan thought the idea was hasty and poorly thought through, while those in favour argued it would create an interim public gathering place until a long-term use for the site could be developed.

Now council is moving on to creating that long term plan, after voting to start public consultation.

The Township will be asking the following groups specifically for input:

• the general public, including Aldergrove residents, business owners, and visitors

• Aldergrove youth

• Community groups and event organizers

• First Nations

• ACUCC recreation staff and patrons

Surveys are expected to begin in April or May, along with workshops for youth and other community members.

In June staff will evaluate and analyze all the public feedback, with the goal of getting a report to the Township in July.

Council approved the consultation and its budget unanimously.

