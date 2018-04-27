Aldergrove water spray park expands

Free children’s play area to take in former swimming pool site

Plans for a proposed expansion to the children’s water spray park in Aldergrove will move into construction phase this summer.

This facility is located at Philip Jackman Park on 32nd Ave. near 271st St.

Township Parks and Recreation deputy director Al Neufeld said the plans have received popular support from the residents at public meetings.

“Our plans for the new spray park areas include the old pool site which will be filled and a new spray park built on top of it,” Neufeld told The Star.

“We had great support for this at the last open house held February 22, 2018.

“We currently have this out for pricing and expect that construction will start in July.”

The existing change rooms for the pool will be retained and repurposed for the spray park, which will meander into the old pool site with a “flowing stream paint feature.”

The spray park addition atop the pool site will have an ocean theme, and the existing plaza at the pool site will also be retained for socialization by families.

The existing spray park area beside the new addition will be retrofitted with a nature theme.

The existing playground, parking lot, concession and washrooms will also be retained.

This spray park will continue to be free of charge to the public.

“A new outdoor pool will be opening at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre along with an amazing array of other outdoor water play features,” added Neufeld.

The new community centre facilities on Fraser Hwy. near 270th St. will charge admission fees according to the existing fee structure at other Township facilities.