Aldergrove water spray park expands

Free children’s play area to take in former swimming pool site

Plans for a proposed expansion to the children’s water spray park in Aldergrove will move into construction phase this summer.

This facility is located at Philip Jackman Park on 32nd Ave. near 271st St.

Township Parks and Recreation deputy director Al Neufeld said the plans have received popular support from the residents at public meetings.

“Our plans for the new spray park areas include the old pool site which will be filled and a new spray park built on top of it,” Neufeld told The Star.

“We had great support for this at the last open house held February 22, 2018.

“We currently have this out for pricing and expect that construction will start in July.”

The existing change rooms for the pool will be retained and repurposed for the spray park, which will meander into the old pool site with a “flowing stream paint feature.”

The spray park addition atop the pool site will have an ocean theme, and the existing plaza at the pool site will also be retained for socialization by families.

The existing spray park area beside the new addition will be retrofitted with a nature theme.

The existing playground, parking lot, concession and washrooms will also be retained.

This spray park will continue to be free of charge to the public.

“A new outdoor pool will be opening at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre along with an amazing array of other outdoor water play features,” added Neufeld.

The new community centre facilities on Fraser Hwy. near 270th St. will charge admission fees according to the existing fee structure at other Township facilities.

 

Previous story
The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified
Next story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Just Posted

Aldergrove water spray park expands

Free children’s play area to take in former swimming pool site

July temperatures in April in Langley, B.C. South Coast

Sixteen heat records fell across the province on April 26

SLIDESHOW: Poppy tops Stafford

Photos from Grade 8 rugby action at Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary

Retired Colorado police chief talks pot

A leading authority on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado was in Langley recently

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Clothing and other essentials needed for 78 workers after fire at Fraser Valley farm

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

Most Read