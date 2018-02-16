KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Dianne Kask, Andrew Sigalet and Jessica Horst hosted an introductory meeting for the Aldergrove Community Association, and discussed some aspects of the Aldergrove Core Plan (held by Sigalet) with interested residents on Friday evening.

Aldergrove welcomes new Community Association

Several dozen attend introductory meeting of new Aldergrove Community Association

The three founding directors of the newly formed Aldergrove Community Association were well-received by about three dozen interested residents Friday evening at the Kinsmen Community Centre.

Dianne Kask, Andrew Sigalet and Jessica Horst had registered the association under the B.C. Societies Act on January 3 of this year, with the aim of presenting a common front for the various organizations in the community to improve the quality of life in the community.

Friday’s information meeting was well-attended and well-received by the residents, who were encouraged to sign up as members and join future discussions of what the community can do to find and present solutions to problems such as crime and other situations in the growing area.

“We wanted to introduce ourselves and get your feedback,” said Horst. “We like a lot of what is happening such as the new pool (Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre) and we feel that the time is rpe for transportation improvements and revitalization. There are a lot of changes coming our way.”

Horst added that “we want to find solutions but also celebrate things that are going well.”

Sigalet read out the ACA’s purpose statement, which set the tone of the new group with statements such as, “To promote a positive and safe village atmosphere for residents of all ages by fostering community spirit, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and citizen participation.”

Kask said there are many valuable community organizations in Aldergrove but “it would be great if all these people could come together and work together for the betterment of the community, we need to support each other.”

Kask said that many other communities such as Fort Langley, Murrayville and Brookswood have recently formed community associations and have also formed a Township of Langley Community Association (TLCA) as an umbrella organization for each of the community groups. The united association has also requested grant funding from the Township to help the organizations function.

Individual memberships are open to all the public, provided they are 19 years of age or older, and only cost $5 annually. Funding helps pay for websites, meeting spaces such as the hall rentals, and other expenses.

Three Township councillors were also present and Kim Richter, Bob Long and Charlie Fox expressed their support of the ACA’s aspirations for the community.

Coun. Fox told the crowd that the 2010 Aldergrove Core Plan was driven by Aldergrove residents, and was chaired by Aldergrove resident and businesswoman Maureen Robinson. He added that a forthcoming community plan for outside the core area (261 Street to 276 Street and 24 Avenue to 35A Avenue, excluding any lands remaining in the ALR in that area) would be starting in the coming year and he welcomed the ACA’s contributions to the discussions that will be taking place as that plan is developed.

Sigalet that future meetings will be publicized as dates are set and he welcomed any interested residents to join the ACA and participate.

The ACA hopes to develop a website and Fcebook page shortly but in the meantime the public is welcome to contact them via email to aldergrovecommunityassociation@outlook.com.

