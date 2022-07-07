Aldergrove woman rescued from coyote attack locates Good Samaritans

Says ‘heaven-sent’ couple in SUV saved her and her small dog

Aldergrove resident Kristy Addison was delighted to locate the couple who came to her rescue after three coyotes became aggressive while she was walking her dog Cena in Aldergrove near 244th St. and Robertson Crescent on Wednesday, June 29. (Facebook)

Aldergrove resident Kristy Addison has found the people who rescued her and her small dog from a coyote attack last month.

On Wednesday, June 29, a couple in a SUV intervened when a pack of coyotes went after Cena, a seven-year-old Keeshond, just south of Robertson Crescent on 244th Street, while Addison was taking her dog for a walk.

Addison and Cena were passing by a farm when three coyotes came out of the ditch.

Addison began to back away, concerned the coyotes would view Cena as prey.

When one of them rushed at her, she yelled back, “while trying to puff up to appear larger and stare him down and challenge his dominance as at this point I still wasn’t afraid.”

It didn’t work. As the coyotes moved closer, she scooped her dog up.

After she had Cena on her shoulders, one of the coyotes, the one that had rushed her in the first place, started snapping at her legs, jumping up and trying to get at Cena.

“You’re not getting her! Back up! Go on get! Get outta here!” Addison shouted.

“The coyote has now tagged my leg and pants with its mouth at least three [to] four times. And I’m having heart pains, as my heart is pounding and I’m starting to absolutely panic in sheer fight or flight mode and am clearly going into shock.”

That was when a darker coloured SUV arrived on the scene heading north on 244th towards Addison and her dog.

“I started flagging the vehicle over my head with my one free arm, as I was running and screaming for help frantically, making my way towards the Robertson crescent street light and stop sign. In a matter of seconds, the incoming vehicle rushed the [most aggressive] coyote off the road and pulled up beside Cena and I.”

The older couple inside the SUV opened their back door to give Addison and Cena a ride to safety.

“I just kept saying ‘thank you, thank you! God bless you! You are nothing short of heaven-sent and heroes!’”

“It is nothing short of a miracle,” Addison said of her rescuers.

She escaped her “scary and definitely near death experience” with a couple of holes in the leg of her pants and a small bruise on her leg.”

Cena lost a few tufts of fur and is “pretty rattled,” Addison said.

In all the stress, Addison forgot to get the names or contact information for her rescuers at the time.

After she went public in hopes of locating them, a mutual friend put them in touch on Tuesday, July 5.

She said the couple prefer to remain anonymous, and told her the only reward they needed was knowing she and Cena made it home safely.

“I’m so glad we came along in time,” the woman said in a text that Addison shared.

“You had a look of terror on your face [when] we saw you. It must have been a nightmare for you and scary for your little pooch.”

The couple told Addison that, years before, on Robertson Crescent, a group of coyotes had come after their Pomeranian, and they have not walked in the area after dinner time or dusk since, a rule Addison intends to follow.

”Although I’m in shock and pretty shaken up, obviously I’m just thankful Cena and I both made it home safe and in no way am I angry at the coyote who almost made my dog it’s dinner,” Addison commented.

“They are just trying to survive and my fur child happens to just be on their menu! Lesson learned and above all I am beyond grateful that good people still exist in this world!”

