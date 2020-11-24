Aldergrove woman seeks help with flooded basement after receiving ‘lack of support’

Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)
Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star) Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star) Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)
Liane Bisaillon’s home in Aldergrove flooded last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)Liane Bisaillon’s home in Aldergrove flooded last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)
Liane Bisaillon’s home in Aldergrove flooded last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)Liane Bisaillon’s home in Aldergrove flooded last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)

Liane Bisaillon’s teenagers noticed water leaking into the garage of their Aldergrove home on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

A short time later, the basement began to flood and the family began frantically lugging all of their belongings to the top floor.

“We lost filing cabinets and my son’s box-spring,” she told the Aldergrove Star.

Fire crews were called out to help Bisaillon deal with the water, which significantly damaged the home at 26889 28 Ave that she had only been renting for the past six weeks.

Crews helped put a stop to the flooding – discovering a drainage system outside that was plugged by gravel, grass, and weeds.

When the property manager arrived the next afternoon – after what Bisaillon called a significant delay in communication – she was told that it was her duty to keep that area of the house clean.

“I didn’t know it was even there,” she said. “I was never shown.”

Since then, Bisaillon said she has not been able to get a hold of the property manager and has had to deal with the subsequent communication herself.

“I’ve done all the work contacting Langley Township, contractors, and restoration crews,” she said, adding that she has struggled to receive timely assistance.

Carpet and under-layout has since been removed, but to make matters worse, the single mother of two said she has felt severe throat pains in the last several days and has undergone COVID-19 testing.

She is quarantining at home with her children until results are in, but she fears mould is what’s making her ill.

“I don’t know whats going on – I’m waiting for tests, but losing out on work in the meantime and nothing can happen here,” she said.

Bisaillon believes the home was also previously used as a grow-op, and is “beyond frustrated” with the lack of communication since the damage occurred.

“I’ve not even received an apology or any kind of condolence from them that this happened,” she added.

Bisaillon added that she is grateful that she has insurance and has been told that there will be an Airbnb or hotel room available for her to stay in the meantime.

She said she is now seeking legal council, but above all, Bisaillon said what she wants is help finding a new place to live.

“Anyone who knows of a landlord renting something – please let me know,” she asked.

Bisaillon can be reached at lbisaillon@shaw.ca or call 778-889-1357.

The Aldergrove Star reached out to Bisaillon’s property manager, but did not receive a reply.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergroveflooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver
Next story
Heiltsuk man files human rights complaint against Vancouver police, BMO after bank arrest

Just Posted

FILE – Heavy winds in White Rock draw some spectators to the beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to subside by Tuesday afternoon

Fire crews dealt with a flooding home in Aldergrove last Tuesday night. (Liane Bisaillon/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove woman seeks help with flooded basement after receiving ‘lack of support’

Liane Bisaillon said she has not been able to get a hold of her property manager

Williams Park marks 30th year of Christmas lights with COVID-19-friendly drive-thru display. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATED: Williams Park on hold following provincial restrictions

The annual Christmas tradition, which turns 30 this year, hopes to re-open after Dec. 7

Dorothy Peacock Elementary in Langley was the latest school to be issued a COVID-19 exposure alert by the local district on Monday evening. (Google)
12 Langley schools on COVID-19 exposure alert, Dorothy Peacock latest addition

Families at four schools were issued letters Monday

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.
Early-morning crash on Highway 1 has morning commuters in gridlock

Westbound crash occurred in Langley, west of 264th Street; left lane blocked

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu marks 105 years

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen’s 1983 guilty plea in girl’s murder: lawyer

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin

Most Read