Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Greater Vancouver Zoo announced Wednesday that frontline healthcare workers will be granted free admission to the wildlife park for all of 2020.

It’s to recognize the dedication and hard work of the province of British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic, general manager Serge Lussier told the Aldergrove Star.

As well, the Aldergrove zoo has begun to raise funds for Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation with proceeds from on-site face mask sales going towards the local non-profit.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo is thrilled to partner with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation on this exciting initiative,” Lussier continued.

READ MORE: Aldergrove zoo reopens with staff in face masks, one-way guest experience to tackle COVID-19

The zoo reopened to the public on June 1 after more than a month of shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Its first weekend back was reportedly busier than ever, with guests following one-way paw prints through the facility to main social distance during self-guided tours.

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

