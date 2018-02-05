VIDEO: Aldergrove zoo rescues cougar cub

Orphaned cougar cub not out of the woods yet, says zoo veterinarian

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has taken in an orphaned cougar cub found hiding under a homeowner’s deck.

“We are very thankful that the BC Conservation Officer Service got him when they did,” says Greater Vancouver Zoo veterinarian Dr. Bruce Burton. “Any later may have been too late for this little fella.”

The orphaned cougar cub was found hiding underneath the deck of a home near Williams Lake on Jan. 13.

The cub was transported to the Greater Vancouver Zoo in the hopes of receiving a promising future.

The zoo’s animal care team’s first priority was to evaluate the cub’s health and to provide him with everything he needed to make a strong and speedy recovery.

“Upon initial examination,the cub appeared to be in reasonable shape. He appeared thin but was eating and drinking,” Dr. Burton says.

“Once strong enough, we were able to sedate him for a more thorough examination. He has damage to the tips of his ears due to frost bite, sores on his hind limbs, most likely from the conditions he was surviving in, and was underweight and dehydrated. We cleaned him up and treated him with fluid therapy and antibiotics. He responded well to the treatment and seems to be improving but is not out of the woods yet.”

Greater Vancouver Zoo animal care manager Menita Prasad says cubs typically remain with their mothers for up to two years in the wild, learning how to survive and hunt efficiently.

“The fact that he survived for a month on his own in the wild at this stage in his life is a miracle in itself. Zoo staff are pleased with the cub’s progress thus far. He has almost doubled in weight since his arrival and is gaining strength each day.”

If the Greater Vancouver Zoo did not agree to take in this cub the alternative would not have been a positive one.

Cougars (Puma concolor) are the second largest cats in the Americas. They are nocturnal, adapted for hunting, are masters of camouflage and, as such, are extremely elusive. As apex predators, cougars play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling ungulate populations.

Dedicated to education and conservation, the Greater Vancouver Zoo is home to many rescued, donated and orphaned animals. The mission of the Greater Vancouver Zoo is to inspire appreciation of our ecosystems and support conservation efforts by engaging the community.

Join the zoo for a Family Walking Tour this February to learn about our zoo family. For more information check out the events page on website www.gvzoo.com or visit the zoo.

 

Identify, assess and take action to lower risk of avalanche injuries
B.C. government marijuana stores will compete with private sellers

Langley's MLAs weigh in on newly elected B.C. Liberal leader

Andrew Wilkinson 'class act' and 'straightforward person'

Ronning closing in on Vancouver Giants scoring record

Skilled right winger named WHL Player of the Week, already has 47 goals this season

Aldergrove skaters win gold, silver

Synchronized Skating teams attended Mountain Regional Championships

TWU Titans take on North Shore Rebels

South Coast Women's Hockey League action at LEC

New device aims to make 'champion' donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer's board of directors

Auditions for Bard in the Valley

Upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Police catch suspect 'a minute' after he robbed North Van gas station

Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store

Lower Mainland resident says high water meter fee an 'injustice'

Michelle de Jaray never signed up for Delta's voluntary water meter program, but can't get off it

Aldergrove soccer boys: ACTION PHOTOS

Some high flying action on the turf this past Saturday

Aldergrove watershed society celebrates 20th year

Bertrand Creek Enhancement conservation group keeps active

