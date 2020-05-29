Rocket’s ears will forever bear the scars of frost bite he suffered as a three month old cub. He’s now doing well at the Vancouver Zoo. (photo Black Press)

Aldergrove zoo to reopen next week with new COVID-19 safety measures: spokesperon

Reopening to be ushered by words from Darryl Plecas, Legislative assembly Speaker

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is planning to reopen to the public next week after more than a month in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a zoo spokesperson confirmed.

The announcement comes as phase three of B.C.’s Restart Plan gets underway June 1. Provincial parks and resorts will implement social distancing measures while open – to curb COVID-19 community spread.

To usher in the end to the Aldergrove’s facility shutdown, Darryl Plecas, Speaker of the Legislative assembly, will say a few words.

Joining him will be general manager, Serge Lussier, and animal care manager, Menita Prasad, of the zoo.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Zoo closes to the public due to pandemic

More details, including new health-related guidelines to be followed at the wildlife park, will be revealed to The Star on Monday.

“We are taking every precaution we can to make the GV Zoo the safest location you can bring your family,” the zoo posted publicly.

Other wildlife parks in Canada, such as Toronto Zoo, reopened last week with pre-booked drive-through tour options for guests.

At Calgary Zoo – which reopened Saturday, May 23 – one-directional paw prints on the ground allow visitors to guide themselves through the zoo.

More to come…

RELATED: Aldergrove zoo envisions $20M revamp, plans to revitalize the zoo ‘slowed’ by COVID-19

AldergroveCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

Just Posted

Aldergrove zoo to reopen next week with new COVID-19 safety measures: spokesperon

Reopening to be ushered by words from Darryl Plecas, Legislative assembly Speaker

School speed limits in force in Langley

Langley RCMP are asking pedestrians and drivers to be cautious as school resumes

There’s still Hope After Stroke during COVID-19

Program facilitator remains available by phone

Hot rods parade by Langley hospital at seven o’clock for front line workers

Few dozen from BC Hot Rod Association paraded their cars in private show for staff and seniors

Anyone participating in virtual Langley Walk this weekend?

Residents have until Sunday, May 31 to complete annual 5K challenge

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Condition in kids with possible COVID-19 link being studied in Canada

This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to doctors about MIS-C

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Most Read