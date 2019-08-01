Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

From left: MWO Blane Reynolds (front) Avr Mathieu Pelletier, Cpl Dohee Lim, Sgt Rene Pelletier, Cpl Monica Ganzeveld and Cpl Jeffery Pesklevits stands with (from back, left) Lt Eric Dodd, MWO Edward Hebb, Cpl Chih Lin, Cpl Dave Low, Cpl Kirt Douglas and Cpl Nathan Riel – all whom comprise CEF 192. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The 272 Street command post near 40 Avenue is not your typical Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) base.

Reserve Construction Engineering Flight 192 (192 CEF) spend their time training as electricians, carpenters, plumbers, generator and fuel and environmental technicians, as well as financial clerks and mobile support units – all who assist projects both locally and abroad.

As a 192 CEF soldier, working to support the infrastructural requirements of the forces, “you really have to be prepared for anything,” explained MWO Edward Hebb.

Recently, the unit held its grand opening ceremony of four Maple Bay cabins at Cultus Lake Provincial Park, which were built by the unit in partnership with BC Parks in order to make camping more cost- and wheelchair-accessible for Lower Mainland families.

The unit also just completed renovations on an old bathroom for the Abbotsford International Airshow, which takes place in early August, and whom they work for every year.

The community projects are what help train and equip 192 CEF soldiers with the know-how for specific tasks overseas.

Ultimately, “[their] mandate here is to recruit, train and deploy. We’re always hiring and always looking to bring in new people,” said officer commanding Lt Eric Dodd.

In January 2019, one of the unit’s soldiers MCpl Daniel Burkowksy, received a Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal from Canadian Joint Operations Commander LGen Michael Rouleau for his work in Mali.

“Those from ages 16 to 57 can join us,” Dodd explained, though for postings overseas one has to be a legal adult.

The troupe’s oldest member, 61-year-old Sgt Rene Pelletier, transferred to the unit after the closure of Chilliwack’s reserve CAF base (which included a trades school) in 1997.

Pelletier has done service in Canadian defence units from the air force, navy and army. He works with a wealth of knowledge and experience for other soldiers to glean from, Dodd expounded.

Pelletier was also one of the first members of Aldergrove’s 192 CEF unit, in 1998.

As the only reserve engineering flight in Western Canada, the unit sends many of its soldiers for specialized training to a CAF base in Gagetown, New Brunswick.

“We moved here in 2013 from the Abbotsford International Airport. I feel like we are a very unknown commodity in Aldergrove,” admitted Dodd.

The Royal Canadian Engineers motto – “ubique,” meaning everywhere in Latin, refers to its deployment of members internationally to countries including Latvia, Romania, Ukraine, Kuwait, Iraq and Mali since 2017.

“Some of these guys sacrifice a lot. They leave their families for months at a time, multiple times. We want the community to know the sacrifices people within this community are taking for their country,” Dodd emphasized.

Most of the soldiers have wives and children in Metro Vancouver including Mission, Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

One even cohabitates with a significant other as far west as downtown Vancouver, and commutes every day to the base.

When members are deployed on a mission, the call comes quick.

Everything is dropped to equip the soldier with necessary skills and knowledge for the task, Dodd said.

This includes providing extensively for their families back at home.

While walking through the base’s in-house woodshop, Dodd explained that if even a chair or table breaks and the family needs something new – “we will make it for them here.”

“That’s one of the most assuring things about being called to a mission,” Pelletier added.

“It’s knowing that you’re family will be taken care of and provided for no matter what,” by soldiers who serve as a united front, and act as family, he said.

Pelletier remembers when a staff member took money from her own bank account to pay a young wife’s rent while her husband was serving overseas.

During the war in Afghanistan in 2008, the unit made major contributions to the Canadian mission.

For such, 192 CEF received a commendation from the then Canadian chief of defense staff General Walter Natynczyk, and received the Task Force-Kandahar pennant for their work designing and constructing aviation infrastructure for unmanned aerial vehicles at Kandahar Airfield.

They hung the flag for the year they returned to the Aldergrove base.

Pelletier and MWO Blane Reynolds both returned from the posting, which first began as a few projects and turned into over 18 tasks within the span of a month, including the expansion of a hospital.

“It was once this village that years later there were tens of thousands,” at Kandahar Airfield, said Reynolds.

The infrastructural footprint grew from one generator and less than 10,000 soldiers, to new electrical lines, more permanent structures for housing, Hebb elaborated.

Due to his many years of service, Reynolds finds it difficult to remember the full details of exactly all that happened during each foreign mission.

“It’s really a whirlwind,” Reynolds said, “so much is happening,” and tasks constantly change based on orders from Canadian Parliament.

The CAF’s continuous need for specialized tradesmen equates to a high level of deployment of 192 CEF soldiers from the Aldergrove base.

“If they need an electrician and they see one of our guys is qualified for the posting they’ll call them out within the next few weeks,” Dodd finished.

The troupe is also available in case of a large-scale natural disater in the area, for instance a massive flood or earthquake, finished Dodd.

Pelletier’s 30-year-old son Mathieu is now the newest recruit on the unit, and is visibly eager to serve just like his father.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (pink) Ryan Clarkson of Spinal Cord Injury BC (center) and Lt Eric Dodd (right) cut the ribbon at the grand opening of four affordable Maple Bay cabins at Cultus Lake Provincial Park on July 20. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)

The cabins were built by the unit in partnership with BC Parks in order to make camping more cost- and wheelchair-accessible for Lower Mainland families. (Submitted photo)

In January 2019, one of the unit’s soldiers MCpl Daniel Burkowksy, received a Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal from Canadian Joint Operations Commander LGen Michael Rouleau for his work in Mali. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)

CEF 192, including Sgt Pelletier and MWO Blane Reynolds, received a commendation from the then Canadian chief of defense staff General Walter Natynczyk, and received the Task Force-Kandahar pennant for their work at the Kandahar Airfield in 2008. (Sarah Grochowski photo)