Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway to unveil another Starbucks

A commercial building on Fraser Highway will open its doors to two businesses instead of one.

Blueprints of the proposed space reveal a newly remodeled Starbucks will be built with a Subway addition. (Submitted photo)

A commercial building located at 26361 Fraser Highway in Aldergrove will open its doors to two businesses instead of one this Spring (2019).

“The plan is to convert the previous Subway space into a new Starbucks with a built addition in which the Subway will relocate, “ said Jonathan Vanderpol, a Pre-construction Estimator for Converge Construction Ltd.

The landlord of the property David Xausa, who took over the lease for the building in the mid-2000’s, corroborated the plan for the space.

“The Starbucks that is to be built will be state of the art,” said Xausa, “it will include a drive thru and it will be adjacent to a smaller Subway in the space.”

PERVIOUSLY: Aldegrove Subways fined for not paying employees

The building on the busy highway has operated as a Subway retail location, a fast-food chain serving customizeable 6-inch and 1-foot long sandwiches, well into the early 2000’s before its recent closure.

Colleen Rudnisky, a retired Subway owner who first commissioned the construction of the building as it stands now, relocated her sandwich store from where it was for 13 years in Aldergrove’s downtown core.

Rudnisky recalls the building, before opening as her Subway in 2003, being a donut shop.

“It’s good that Subway will not have a drive thru,” she said. “It’s much better for that location,” noting the high volume of traffic due to its adjacency to a main highway. She sold off the deed to her store in 2006.

The Starbucks (and revamped Subway) is set to open in late March, though there is not a firm day for opening.

It will be the third retail location of the popular Seattle-based coffee chain in Aldergrove.

Though, with the recent news of the expected closure of Aldergrove’s Safeway on May 25 — which includes their Starbucks kiosk, the earliest coffee chain in town — it may take over as second.