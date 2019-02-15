Blueprints of the proposed space reveal a newly remodeled Starbucks will be built with a Subway addition. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway to unveil another Starbucks

A commercial building on Fraser Highway will open its doors to two businesses instead of one.

A commercial building located at 26361 Fraser Highway in Aldergrove will open its doors to two businesses instead of one this Spring (2019).

“The plan is to convert the previous Subway space into a new Starbucks with a built addition in which the Subway will relocate, “ said Jonathan Vanderpol, a Pre-construction Estimator for Converge Construction Ltd.

The landlord of the property David Xausa, who took over the lease for the building in the mid-2000’s, corroborated the plan for the space.

“The Starbucks that is to be built will be state of the art,” said Xausa, “it will include a drive thru and it will be adjacent to a smaller Subway in the space.”

PERVIOUSLY: Aldegrove Subways fined for not paying employees

The building on the busy highway has operated as a Subway retail location, a fast-food chain serving customizeable 6-inch and 1-foot long sandwiches, well into the early 2000’s before its recent closure.

Colleen Rudnisky, a retired Subway owner who first commissioned the construction of the building as it stands now, relocated her sandwich store from where it was for 13 years in Aldergrove’s downtown core.

Rudnisky recalls the building, before opening as her Subway in 2003, being a donut shop.

“It’s good that Subway will not have a drive thru,” she said. “It’s much better for that location,” noting the high volume of traffic due to its adjacency to a main highway. She sold off the deed to her store in 2006.

The Starbucks (and revamped Subway) is set to open in late March, though there is not a firm day for opening.

It will be the third retail location of the popular Seattle-based coffee chain in Aldergrove.

Though, with the recent news of the expected closure of Aldergrove’s Safeway on May 25 — which includes their Starbucks kiosk, the earliest coffee chain in town — it may take over as second.

 

A commercial building, located at 26361 Fraser Highway, will open its doors to two businesses instead of one this Spring. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom
Next story
Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

Just Posted

Annual Aldergrove Fair announces 2019 theme: ‘Aldy on the Moon’

The fair is gathering space memorabilia as well as some of the people involved in the space program.

Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway to unveil another Starbucks

A commercial building on Fraser Highway will open its doors to two businesses instead of one.

Langley woman’s caregivers pen unflinching book about her struggles

The authors and the woman they care for will be at an Abbotsford book signing on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Langley seniors make a sweet surprise for Valentine’s Day

Handmade paper baskets will be given to Meals On Wheels clients.

Garry Handlen’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession could have been fabricated, judge says

Details revealed of why evidence of Abbotsford girl’s 1975 murder was found inadmissible

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Mayors approve SkyTrain extension to UBC

Next step is a business plan and public consultation

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Most Read