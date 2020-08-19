This alien head is one of the prop items from the Project Bluebook TV series up for auction on Sept. 2 at Able Auctions in Aldergrove. (Able Auctions/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aliens, ’60s fashions up for grabs in Aldergrove movie prop auction

Items from Project Bluebook are being sold off next month

An auction of movie props and costumes will give people in Langley a chance to see and bid on items from local film and TV productions.

A set decoration auction is set for Sept. 2, out of Able Auctions Aldergrove location at 26251 Fraser Hwy.

It includes some unusual items, including a mock up of a Lockheed T-33 jet fighter’s cockpit – no wings, tail, or engine, but the nose, cockpit, and canopy sits on a trailer.

There’s also an alien’s head and hands, fake human bones, and a lot of barrels. Also up for sale are dozens of costume items, including military uniforms, gloves, and fur coats, crew chairs with the names of characters.

All of the items come from Project Bluebook, a History Channel production about UFOs that ran for two seasons, said Jeremy Dodd, CEO of Able Auctions.

The lots will be as small as possible, especially with items recognizable from being on-camera on the program, Dodd said.

“We’ll get fans from all over North America will be bidding,” Dodd said.

Bidding will be largely online, and a viewing will be held the day before the auction, but masks are mandatory and no more than 20 people will be allowed inside the building at once.

READ MORE: T-rex earns big bids at Langley dinosaur auction

AldergroveFilm industryLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

1950s and ’60s style costumes are up for auction. (Able Auctions/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A jet cockpit mock up is up for auction. (Able Auctions/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

Just Posted

Aliens, ’60s fashions up for grabs in Aldergrove movie prop auction

Items from Project Bluebook are being sold off next month

TRAFFIC: ‘Significant delays’ eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are en route

Driver leaves the scene after collision sends Langley resident to hospital

Police work to identify driver of Honda Civic involved in Tuesday’s collision

Township urges residents to call police about suspected drug labs

Explosions, toxic fumes, and environmental damage are threats of the secret labs

Aldergrove pool reopens for public swim this Wednesday

Pools at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will reopen to… Continue reading

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Most Read