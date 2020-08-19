Aliens, ’60s fashions up for grabs in Aldergrove movie prop auction

Items from Project Bluebook are being sold off next month

This alien head is one of the prop items from the Project Bluebook TV series up for auction on Sept. 2 at Able Auctions in Aldergrove. (Able Auctions/Special to Langley Advance Times)

An auction of movie props and costumes will give people in Langley a chance to see and bid on items from local film and TV productions.

A set decoration auction is set for Sept. 2, out of Able Auctions Aldergrove location at 26251 Fraser Hwy.

It includes some unusual items, including a mock up of a Lockheed T-33 jet fighter’s cockpit – no wings, tail, or engine, but the nose, cockpit, and canopy sits on a trailer.

There’s also an alien’s head and hands, fake human bones, and a lot of barrels. Also up for sale are dozens of costume items, including military uniforms, gloves, and fur coats, crew chairs with the names of characters.

All of the items come from Project Bluebook, a History Channel production about UFOs that ran for two seasons, said Jeremy Dodd, CEO of Able Auctions.

The lots will be as small as possible, especially with items recognizable from being on-camera on the program, Dodd said.

“We’ll get fans from all over North America will be bidding,” Dodd said.

Bidding will be largely online, and a viewing will be held the day before the auction, but masks are mandatory and no more than 20 people will be allowed inside the building at once.

1950s and ’60s style costumes are up for auction. (Able Auctions/Special to the Langley Advance Times)