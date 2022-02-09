FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

The new mandate would apply to individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors.

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

Henry said that the health care workers that fall under B.C.’s list of regulated health professions will be affected by the incoming rules. According to the province, there are 26 such health professions, 25 of which are regulated by 18 colleges.

More to come.

