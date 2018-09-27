An Osoyoos woman had a scare when a knife-wielding woman rang her doorbell and asked to see her baby. Contributed photo

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

A woman who allegedly was involved in a strange home invasion in the Okanagan where a mother and her newborn child were threatened with a knife received bail on Thursday.

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos for for assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon — a knife — for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or the purpose of committing an offence.

Related: Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Shortly after the incident, the complainant told the Western News she was home alone with her baby when she heard a knock at the door. She looked at her security system and was immediately concerned, seeing a “creepy” looking woman standing on her step. After the mother ignored the knocking, the woman let herself in and said ‘I wanted to see the baby.’ Forner then produced a knife as the complainant tried to get rid of her, eventually pushing her into the yard and locking her door.

According to Forner’s lengthy bail conditions, she is not to be within 20 kilometres of Osoyoos. She was directed by the court to be released only into the custody of a treatment centre representative located in the Lower Mainland. Forner will be under 24-hour curfew and electronic supervision. She also is not to be in public spaces where a person under the age of 14 is, not to have contact with anyone under the age of 14 and not to have contact with the complainant.

The reasons behind why Forner was given bail are under a publication ban.

