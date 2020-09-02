Lucy the Yorkshire terrier is home safe and sound. (Burnaby RCMP)

Alleged ‘dognappers’ come forward, RCMP confirm misunderstanding in case of runaway Yorkie

Mounties say Lucy the Yorkie is safe and sound at home

The case of a runaway Burnaby Yorkshire terrier has a happy ending, according to the RCMP.

Earlier this month, the RCMP had asked the public for help identifying two men who were allegedly dognapping Lucy, an 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier, on Aug. 10.

A video released by police appeared to show two men entering the yard of Lucy’s home, chasing her around and then catching her. The Yorkshire terrier was then reported missing on Aug. 10 before being found one day later.

Mounties said they’ve since spoken to the men and determined they weren’t actually trying to dognap Lucy.

RCMP said that on speaking to the men, they discovered they saw Lucy running around and tried to stop her from heading into traffic.

“Lucy then ran from the men when they stopped their vehicle to give her some water,” police said Wednesday (Sept. 2). Lucy, Mounties said, is safe and sound with her owners who are happy with the outcome of the RCMP probe.

DogsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inside the ICU: Langley City woman battles COVID-19
Next story
Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest revs up size and scope for upcoming event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Langley real estate sales shoot up in August

Detached house sales were up more than 50 per cent

Abbotsford artist’s work included at West Fine Art Show

Tony Mayo takes part in exhibit Sept. 18 to 20 in Langley

Live, in-person; Langley City council to resume public meetings

COVID-19 safety steps will be taken, including Plexiglas dividers and limited public seating

The Aldergrove Fair joins province-wide colouring contest to support Buy BC

Contests aims to educate children on the importance of agriculture and buying local products

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: Abbotsford hockey fans celebrate Vancouver Canucks playoff win

#SouthFraserCellies take over Abbotsford’s South Fraser Way on Tuesday night, game six on Thursday

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Alleged ‘dognappers’ come forward, RCMP confirm misunderstanding in case of runaway Yorkie

Mounties say Lucy the Yorkie is safe and sound at home

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

Photo Patrol: South Surrey youngster raises money for BC SPCA

With a lemonade stand no longer an option, Shlok Parkhi, 5, found a new way to make money

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Most Read