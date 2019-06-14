Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Emergency officials on scene of a hit-and-run in Burnaby, B.C., on June 6, 2019. (Shane MacKichan

The driver of a semi-truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Burnaby has been identified by police.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Friday that the driver has spoken with police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The collision happened mid-day on June 6, when a man was walking in the area of Marine Way and Boundary Road. He was struck by a semi-truck while crossing a street, and was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver stopped briefly after the crash, before driving away. The man died at the scene.

He was initially reported by police to be 75 years old but was actually 71 years old.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Police offer details in other crashes

The next day, on June 7, police responded to two other fatal collisions in Burnaby. The first, involved as many as eight vehicles at the intersection of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue.

In an update Friday, police said that the accident was caused when a 83-year-old woman suffered a medical incident while driving, causing her vehicle to speed up before hitting the median and flip into oncoming traffic. She died at the scene.

Mounties are also continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision that happened that evening along Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue. Investigators believe that a driver of a BMW travelling westbound on the highway lost control of his vehicle and then struck a 69-year-old woman.

She died at the scene, and the driver of the BMW was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

That investigation remains ongoing.

