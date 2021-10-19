Alleged Facebook scammer targeting mom groups in Chilliwack and elsewhere in B.C.

Woman accused of asking for money for daughter’s medication was involved in 2019 poppy box thefts

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre lists more than five dozen scams targeting individuals online, but Sue Knudsen of Chilliwack got hit by one that isn’t on that list.

Someone using a Facebook account with the name “Nicole Martel” posted on a Chilliwack mom’s page on Oct. 3 saying her needed help to pay for her child’s prescription at a pharmacy.

“A bunch of people gave advice but no one stepped up to help her,” Knudsen said. “She claimed she was in Vancouver and I wasn’t willing, at 9:30 at night, to drive to Vancouver. So, I did something that I don’t do very often: I sent her $50 cash by e-transfer.”

After sending the e-transfer at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, which was automatically accepted, the scammer followed up asking for more money saying they were then stranded in Coquitlam.

Then the account went dark. Knudsen became suspicious and started looking on other Facebook groups.

“She got more than just me. People started posting screenshots of her using the same crap on every page out there,” Knudsen said. “I then went on every single page I could (free stuff, mom’s groups, pay-it-forward groups, etc.). People just kept putting up screenshots of different pages that she was playing the same game on. From North Vancouver to Port Moody to Hope to Penticton and probably elsewhere.”

There are a few accounts people allege the scams were coming from, Nicole Martel, Nicole Bamp, Nicole Bampton or Nikki AF. Then there was a post from a Brandon Martel asking for the same thing, $43 supposedly for his daughter’s medication.

Unrelated to these allegations, it turns out that Brandon Stephen Conard Martel and Nicole Anne Bampton were both charged with five incidents of Remembrance Day poppy box thefts in Surrey and Langley over a one-week period in November 2019.

Martel was found guilty on July 16, 2021 for thefts on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019 in Surrey, and Nov. 7, 2019 in Langley. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution, according to Court Services Online. Charges against Bampton were dropped on all files, even though in one case there is video evidence showing a woman walking out of a store with the poppy box.

Bampton responded to a request to comment on the alleged scams online with claims that someone stole her phone and has been creating fake accounts using her photos and her name.

The Progress sent an email to the address Knudsen e-transferred money to, and Bampton called back.

“I’m not quite sure what you think, I haven’t seen anything,” she said. “I deactivated my Facebook account…. I have money. My husband works a job. This is someone who stole my phone.

“It’s causing me a lot of upset. I’m trying to deal with it as best I can.”

Bampton admitted to being involved in the poppy box thefts 2019, but said at the time she was homeless and on drugs.

“Yes I took poppy boxes that is old news,” she wrote via email.

“That has absolutely nothing to do with my cellphone falling in the hands of someone whom Brandon owed money too. But for the last and final time I do not have any desire to scam people…. I understand you’re trying to do your job but if I was some scam artist I wouldn’t be responding to you at all.”

When asked about the case involved Martel and Bampton who live in Abbotsford, the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) did confirm there were police reports made by Bampton but they cannot release the contents without a request under freedom of information legislation. The Progress is waiting to hear back from the APD’s FOI department.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the APD said that if something looks suspicious on social media, report it. Facebook posts can be reported to Facebook. Otherwise, Bird said people should visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for a list of the latest scams making the rounds.

From phishing to extortion to fake business proposals to low interest loan offers, the list is long.

