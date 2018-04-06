Alleged gangster arrested for second time in less than two weeks

An Abbotsford man who police say has gang connections was arrested yesterday afternoon for the second time in less than two weeks.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said Harniel Singh, 22, was first arrested on Saturday, March 24 when the department’s newly formed gang crime unit (GCU) and patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the drug trade.

The car sped away and struck a marked police vehicle. Bird said the suspect vehicle was then followed covertly,including by the Air One police helicopter, and the driver was arrested when he stepped out of the car after parking in Coquitlam.

Singh was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, and failure to remain at an accident.

He was released from custody on $500 bail, according to court records.

Singh was then wanted on outstanding charges of uttering threats on March 31 in Abbotsford, and police pulled over his vehicle yesterday afternoon on Whatcom Road.

But Bird said Singh ran away, and a police dog chased him down and caught him.

He was arrested and a subsequent search allegedly turned up a large quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine that were pre-packaged for sale, Bird said.

Singh has been further charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

At the time of his arrest, Bird said Singh was in the company Shahid Sirah Patel, 19, who is also now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine.

Both have been released on bail, according to court records.

Bird said the GCU will continue to target individuals linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.