Map of the restricted area around the Allie Lake wildfire provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

The Allie Lake wildfire is now 100 per cent contained.

“It sure is,” confirmed BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius. “We’ve upgraded the status of the fire from out of control to being held.”

Lucious said the service no longer expects the fire will grow any further due to the current weather and resources deployed to the fire.

More than seven millimetres of rain fell on the fire overnight, which the BC Wildfire Service noted as aiding suppression efforts.

“For public safety and to enable our crews to continue to work on suppression we do ask the public to remain out of that area,” said Lucious.

Fire crews are still working on fortifying guards already in place, moping up the fire’s edges and extinguishing hot spots within the fire’s perimeter. Assessments on trees in danger of falling will also be done in key areas of the fires in the coming days, as well as a scan of the fire to help identify more hot spots.

The area restriction order is still in place and recreation sites remain closed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley man charged with repeat kidnapping dies while in custody in Surrey
Next story
Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

Just Posted

Langley man charged with repeat kidnapping dies while in custody in Surrey

Trial was due to begin this month, family of victim said

PHOTOS: Purple-clad walkers march through Aldergrove park for kids with hearing deficits

Fewer people but more donations recorded at the Langley Elk’s Bright Future Walk on Sunday.

Aspiring young Langley actor is dreaming bigger

Walnut Grove’s Kayla Iversen is looking forward to a career in acting for movies and commercials.

Langley fort’s storehouse transformed into interactive kids play area

Fort Langley National Historic Site kicked off its summer season today with new exhibit unveilings.

LETTER: If Energy East wasn’t good for the country, why is Trans Mountain?

Is the Trans Mountain pipeline purchase in the nation’s best interest or Trudeau’s.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

VIDEO: Man Tasered during dramatic arrest Monday

Neighbours say 24-year-old was first peppersprayed while repeatedly resisting arrest in Chilliwack

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

The operator of an Enderby kennel has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Most Read