RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

Cloverdale

Amber Alert cancelled: Baby found after vehicle stolen in Surrey

Within an hour, Surrey RCMP confirmed the child had been located; police still looking for suspect

Surrey RCMP say a baby that was abducted in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning (Nov. 9) has been found.

At 8:35 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen with a baby strapped into a car seat inside, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the vehicle had been parked and left running at a residence in the 17200-block of 58 Avenue.

She said Surrey RCMP “immediately deployed multiple resources including all available Frontline officers, plain-clothes units and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.” An Amber Alert was also issued.

At 9:20 a.m., she said, a bystander found the vehicle abandoned with the baby still inside in the vehicle in the 5900-block of 177B Street.

Sangha said the baby was checked over by BC Emergency Health Services and was not physically injured.

The investigation into locating the suspect is ongoing, she noted.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Amber Alertsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Unmarked Grave Program looking for Canada’s lost veterans
Next story
Lack of demographic data leaving potential gaps in COVID-19 vaccine policy

Just Posted

In 2018, the public could gather for a Remembrance Day service in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City asks public to attend Remembrance Day service virtually

RCMP say the green rock-like substance found is suspected fentanyl. (Langley RCMP)
RCMP seize estimated 7,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in Langley raid

Langley’s Mark Laskin pictured with the victorious Canadian Show Jumping Team at the 2018 Longines Nations’ Cup in Ocala, FL. François Lamontagne, Eric Lamaze, Mark Laskin (centre), Ian Millar, and Tiffany Foster. (Starting Gate Communications/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Laskin Resigns as Canadian Show Jumping Team Chef d’Equipe

(Langley City graphic)
Langley City is looking for volunteers to serve on committees