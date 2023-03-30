Ambulance, fire and police come to aid of unconscious driver in Aldergrove

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said officers, responding to reports of a man “unconscious in a vehicle” in the 1900 block of 264th Street, arrived to find a 2007 Lexus stopped on the side of the road.

The driver and lone occupant, a 36-year-old Surrey man, was found to be in medical distress and was transported to local hospital by ambulance.

At the scene it appeared that that paramedics were able to revive the driver before placing him in a stretcher for transport.

The SUV had come to a stop nestled against a concrete divider, but did not appear to have suffered substantial damage.

AldergroveLangleyLangley RCMP