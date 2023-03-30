An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Ambulance, fire and police come to aid of unconscious driver in Aldergrove

Surrey man in ‘medical distress’ taken to hospital

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said officers, responding to reports of a man “unconscious in a vehicle” in the 1900 block of 264th Street, arrived to find a 2007 Lexus stopped on the side of the road.

The driver and lone occupant, a 36-year-old Surrey man, was found to be in medical distress and was transported to local hospital by ambulance.

At the scene it appeared that that paramedics were able to revive the driver before placing him in a stretcher for transport.

The SUV had come to a stop nestled against a concrete divider, but did not appear to have suffered substantial damage.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two crashes in Aldergrove, a few hours apart, with different outcomes

READ ALSO: VIDEO: One person dead in train and car collision in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyLangley RCMP

 

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sex trade workers, outreach organizations prepare for busy Kelowna tourist season

Just Posted

(File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something do to in Langley?

An incident involving an unconscious driver on 264th Street south of downtown Aldergrove drew police, fire and ambulance crews to the Bertrand Creek bridge on the route to the Lynden border crossing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Ambulance, fire and police come to aid of unconscious driver in Aldergrove

A member of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars enthusiasts dressed on costume for a fundraiser for the Langley Shrine Club a few years ago. A local resident suggests people dig out their costumes and tidy their neighbourhoods on April Fool’s Day. (Langley Advance Times files)
It’s no joke – Langley resident suggest dressing the part April Fool’s Day and picking up litter

A fire crew was blocking traffic on 56 Avenue in Langley. The road, between 240th and 248th Street, was closed for more than an hour after a three-vehicle crash closed the road Sunday March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Alcohol possible factor in triple crash: RCMP

Pop-up banner image