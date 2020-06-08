Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said there was a need to tackle racism in Canada, as U.S erupts in protests

Thousands of people gather for a peaceful protest in Vancouver, Friday, June 5, 2020 in solidarity with the George Floyd protests across the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Standing at the Rideau Cottage podium Monday (June 8) morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to do more to fight systemic racism and police brutality in Canada.

The prime minister has said he watched with “horror and consternation” the police brutality and anti-Black racism in the US., but has been criticized for inaction north of the border. The Liberal government received a failing grade from advocates for its lack of action on the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls, one year after its completion.

On Monday, Trudeau said he will propose equipping police with body-worn cameras to the country’s premiers this week. The prime minister said he discussed the issue with the federal RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

“The reality is that many people in this country simply do not feel protected by the police. In fact, they’re afraid of them,” Trudeau said.

Questioned about his attendance of an anti-racism rally in Ottawa where he was seen taking a knee, Trudeau said it was important for him to be there despite COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings.

“We are trying to balance very important competing interests,” he said.

