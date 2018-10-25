The following properties that are affected by the road closures. Courtesy Township of Langley

Ammonia leak keeps roads closed for a second day

Roads, businesses in Gloucester industrial park still closed after Wednesday ammonia leak.

Multiple roads in Langley Township’s Gloucester industrial park remain closed after an ammonia gas leak on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: Updated: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak in Langley Township

The Township fire department said the gas leak, that was detected around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24, came from the refrigeration unit at a freeze-dried dog food manufacturing company in the 5200 block of 272nd Street.

According to the Township, temporary road closures remain in effect for:

  • 268 Street from Gloucester Way to 56 Avenue
  • 272 Street from 48 Avenue to 56 Avenue
  • 275 Street from 48 Avenue to 56 Avenue
  • Gloucester Way from 268 Street to 275 Street
  • 48 Avenue from 272 Street to 275 Street

Township of Langley fire chief Russ Jenkins confirmed the fire department was still off-gassing the ammonia as of 11 a.m. on Oct. 25.

“We’re hoping to reduce the evacuation zones here shortly,” he said.

The fire department is working with specialists on-site to monitor the air quality and decide when it’s safe for people to return to the area.

Many businesses were evacuated by the fire department on Oct. 24, and other businesses in the area remain closed today.

Rod Farquharson, director of Cintas Uniform Services, which neighbours the dog food manufacturer, said the business remains closed since yesterday.

“We are still 100 per cent closed.”

The closure puts 280 employees out of work for the day.

“It (affects us) greatly. One thousand customers will not see our trucks today. The one thing we have going for us is a great leadership team who will come through this. Once we’re allowed access in the building we will work 24 hours a day until we’re caught back up.”

Farquharson said his team is working together to call approximately 1,000 customers to explain the current situation. Cintas customers are waiting on deliveries of things like uniforms, aprons and chef coats and flame-resistant clothing.

Farquharson said the Langley Fire Department has been ‘amazing and co-operative.’

“They can only tell us as much as they can.”

Farquharson said he was told that the ammonia releasing process is taking longer than anticipated.

Witnesses were told on Oct. 24 that they would likely have to wait up to 40 hours before they will be allowed back into the area.

Closure updates will be posted on the Township of Langley website.

 

