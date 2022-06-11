An chance to shape the future of transportation in Langley City

Langley City residents have an opportunity to provide input into ‘Transportation 2045,’ the new master plan for creating a multi-modal transportation network. (file)

Langley City is looking for suggestions about the future of local transportation.

Rick Bomhof, City director of engineering, parks, and environment, said the update of the Master Transportation Plan (MTP) – referred to as Transportation 2045 – will shape the City’s transportation system and address pressures related to rapid growth and development.

“Transportation is an essential part of everyone’s daily lives – it affects how we move throughout the City of Langley, how our community looks and feels, and how we interact with one another,” said Bomhof.

“The City’s transportation system is changing, with anticipation of the new SkyTrain extension being built, the growing population, and new developments,” Bomhof added.

“Transportation decisions affect our community’s health, environment, and economy.”

Transportation 2045 will guide the City in creating a multi-modal transportation network that provides safe and efficient movement throughout the community, including walking, rolling, biking, transit, and road users.

Langley City began the process of updating the existing plan in September 2021 with an online survey, two online public consultation meetings, and one online stakeholder meeting.

Based on the feedback so far, the City has developed draft transportation strategies, policies, and improvements for review.

Now looking for further feedback, an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/YFSCLSY has been launched to gather residents’ perspectives on the strategic directions and priorities that will guide the final plan recommendations.

Estimated time for the survey is about 15 minutes, and it will be up until July 1.

As well, the project team will also be on hand for Community Day on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Douglas Park.

There will be an opportunity to review display panels about the proposed directions for the transportation network, speak to the team, and share views about transportation in the City of Langley.

To find out more about the Master Transportation Plan, please visitlangleycity.ca.

